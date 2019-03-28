Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charlene Gerrets-Hanson. View Sign

Charlene Gerrets-Hanson was born on November 3, 1942 and entered into rest on March 14, 2019. She was a wonderful Mother, Sister, Aunt, Nanny to Chester Berry, Maw Maw, Great Grandma and Friend. She will be missed by many just as she was loved by many. She was a strong woman and put up a hard fight, but she was tired so now she is resting peacefully, and we will see her again in Paradise. She is survived by her Daughter, Dianna Wilamowski; Son, Edwin Hanson; four Grandkids, Cody, Michael, Gabrielle and Gene; one Great Granddaughter, Carleigh; two sisters, Nellie Gerrets and Patty Hebert; a brother Albert "Jerry" Gerrets as well as a host of family and friends. She is preceded in death by her sister Debbie Wellman; two brothers, Michael Gerrets and Francis Gerrets; her Mother, Shirley Holden-Gerrets; and Father, Charles Gerrets. A memorial service will be held at Professional Funeral Services, 1449 N Claiborne Avenue from 2-5. Services Entrusted to the Caring Staff of: Professional Funeral Services, Inc. "Celebrating Life" 1449 N. Claiborne Ave., New Orleans, LA 70116, 504-948-7447. Funeral Home Professional Funeral Services Inc

1449 N Claiborne Ave

New Orleans , LA 70116

