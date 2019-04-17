Mr. Charles "Truman" McQuarter passed away on April 14, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Charles was the loving husband of the late Catherine McQuarter. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Wilford McQuarter, Earl McQuarter, James McQuarter, and Leonard McQuarter; and sisters, Frank McQuarter, Eliza Quinn, Biriena Ransom, and Annette Mitchhell. Charles is survived by his sons, Reginald McQuarter (Rima) and Derrick McQuarter Sr. (Sandra); daughter, Alisa McQuarter; sisters, Viola Bennett and Estelle Banford; grandchildren, Ebony Lee, Alexis Mcquarter, Derrick McQuarter Jr., and Tyren Terrell; and friends, Essie Thomas, Joseph Ransom, and James McQuarter. Friends and family members are welcome to attend the visitation from 8:00 to 10:00 a.m. A funeral service will take place, officiated by Kenneth Thomas, at 10:00 a.m. at Pleasant Zion Missionary Baptist Church. The burial will be at Restlawn Cemetery. Professional services entrusted to Murray Henderson Funeral Home.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2019