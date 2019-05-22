Charles A. Currera passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019 at the age of 91. He is survived by his children, Curt Charles Currera of Metairie, LA, Cici Casaly Currera of Sugarland, TX, Janis Currera Papale (George) of Hammond, LA, and Lori Billon of Katy, TX, as well as his sisters, Antoinette Scherich and Joyce Leblanc, nine grandchildren, and twelve great- grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Betty F. Currera; parents, Lena Olivera and August Currera; and 2 great- grandsons and 1 great-granddaughter. Charles was a graduate of St. Aloysius Catholic High School and Soule Business College. He worked as an accountant for Bauer Moving and Storage Company and as a comptroller for Brennan's Restaurant in New Orleans. He proudly served his country in World War II in the United States Navy. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton's Men's Club, Chateau Country Club, and We Care for Special People. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd in New Orleans, on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 2 PM. Visitation will begin at 12 PM. Interment will follow in Lake Lawn Park. In lieu of flowers, family asks you to consider a donation to benefit special needs people at Magnolia Community Services, 100 Central Ave. Jefferson, LA 70121. To view and sign the family guestbook please visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 22 to May 25, 2019