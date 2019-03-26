Charles "Charlie" A. Fenger, Sr. passed away surrounded by his family on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at the age of 76. Beloved husband of Paulette Messina Fenger. Devoted father of Cherie Fenger, Cheris Fenger, and Charles Fenger, Jr. (Nicki). Loving grandfather of Kaila Hand, Chad Griffin, Justin Griffin (Mariah), Heather Miley (Travis), Skye Fletcher, Bella Fenger, Brittany Dellavalle, Meagan Dellavalle, Zachary Dellavalle, Taylor Dellavalle, and 9 great-grandchildren. Brother of Judith Fenger, Herman Fenger, III (Christine), and Peggy Truxillo. Also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Herman Fenger, Jr. and Philomene Broussard Fenger; and his great-grandson, Nicholas Fletcher. Charlie was born in the Irish Channel and was a lifelong resident of Kenner. He attended Redemptorist High School and served in the U.S. Army. He retired from the City of New Orleans and C&N Enterprises and was recently employed by Enterprise Rental Car. He was a member of the Lyons Center and Clay Square Men's Club and the Pontiff Golden Ages. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Services at Garden of Memories Funeral Home & Cemetery, 4900 Airline Drive in Metairie, LA on Friday, March 29, 2019. Visitation will begin at 11:00 am with a Memorial Mass at 2:00 pm followed by interment. In lieu of flowers, donations in Charlie's name may be made to Spina Bifida Louisiana, P.O. Box 1346, Kenner, LA 70063 or online at www.sbgno.org. Online condolences may be offered at www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary