Charles Arnold Bennett passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 27, 2019, at the age of 90. He was a native of Roatan, Honduras and a longtime resident of New Orleans. Left to cherish his memories are his children: Charles S. Bennett (Ligia), Wilbert A. Bennett (Shirby), Minna Trusty (Harley), Glenda P. Smith, and Terry Parson. Sister, Eglah Bennett. Also survived by 13 special grandchildren, multiple great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Urina Webster Bennett; parents, Cornelius and Lilydale Watler Bennett; sisters, Lunneth B. Valentine, Christine Bennett, Doris B. Hemmans; brothers, Whitley, Alfred, Samuel, Edward and Dalton Bennett. He was an employee of Standard Fruit Company in La Ceiba, Honduras for 23 years prior to relocating to the U.S. in 1968. He was also employed in the construction and ship building industry locally with The Desire Community Housing Corporation and Todd's Shipyard. He was a faithful member of Mount Zion United Methodist Church serving as a member of the United Methodist Men and the Conference Sons and Daughters. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Relatives and friends, Pastor, officers and members of Mount Zion are invited to attend his celebration of life on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 10:00 AM, Mount Zion United Methodist Church, 2700 Louisiana Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70115. Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM. Rev. Ronald J. Southall, officiating. Internment: St. Louis Cemetery #3, 3421 Esplanade Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70119. Arrangements by D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home.