Charles "Charlie" Boudreaux, born August 2, 1975, entered into eternal rest on Monday, February 4, 2019 at the age of 43. Beloved and loving son of Chris N. Boudreaux Sr. and Darlene Toups Boudreaux. Loving brother of Chris N. Boudreaux Jr. (Tanya) and the late Christy Boudreaux. Uncle of Alana Aguilera, Angelina and Jeffery Fusilier and Brandon and Shawn Boudreaux. Godson of Kirk Toups and Mary Sieta. Charlie is also survived by uncles, aunts and cousins. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, the late Charles and Gertrude Boudreaux, Joseph and Helen Toups and his niece, Leila Fusilier. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation at MOTHE FUNERAL HOME, 7040 Lapalco Blvd., Marrero, LA on Monday, February 11, 2019 from 11AM until 1PM. A Funeral Mass will be held at the funeral home on Monday at 1PM. Interment will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Gretna, LA. Family and friends may offer condolences at mothefunerals.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles "Charlie" Boudreaux.
Mothe Funeral Home Marrero
7040 Lapalco Blvd.
Marrero, LA 70072
(504) 348-2010
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 7 to Feb. 11, 2019