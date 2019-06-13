Charles Butler Jr. (Charlie), age 64, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at his home in New Orleans, LA. Born and raised in New Orleans, LA, Charlie is survived by his companion, Gwendolyn Preston; siblings, Glenn M. Williams Sr. (Claudette) of Baton Rouge, LA, Germaine S. Dillon and Valerie S. Taylor (Chris) of New Orleans, LA, and Edward Stewart Jr. (LaQuinta) of San Antonio, TX; as well as a host of other relatives and friends. Charlie was preceded in death by his mother, Emma Williams Stewart; and sister, Diane Williams Pride. Relatives, friends, staff of Heart of Hospice – New Orleans, and members of Israel Baptist Church and The Prince Hall Family, are invited to attend services celebrating Charlie's life on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 11:00AM at Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 1126 N. Robertson Street, New Orleans, LA. Reverend Sidney Joshua officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:30AM until 10:45AM. Interment will follow at Holt Cemetery, New Orleans, LA. Arrangements entrusted to Heritage Funeral Directors, 4101 St. Claude Ave., New Orleans, LA.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 13 to June 15, 2019