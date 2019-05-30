Charles Clay Gomez Jr., of Slidell, Louisiana, passed away onboard the U.S.S. Oklahoma, while on duty, during the bombing of Pearl Harbor on Sunday, December 7, 1941. He was awarded the Purple Heart on October 13, 1943. Charles was born on June 3, 1922, in Slidell, Louisiana to Charles Clay Gomez and Katherine Prevost Gomez. Charles was survived by two brothers (now both deceased), Anthony Gomez and Henry Gomez; three sisters (now deceased) Cecile Gomez Garcia, Catherine Gomez Sylvest, Carmelita Gomez Fogg. Charles is survived by fifteen nieces, nephews, and many other relatives. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019, the day Charles would have celebrated his 97th birthday, at Honaker Funeral Home, 1751 Gause Blvd West, Slidell LA 70460, at 11:00 am. The public is invited to attend the visitation beginning at 9:00 am. Burial with full military honors will be held at Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery on Monday, June 3, 2019, at 12:30 pm. Please visit www.honakerforestlawn.com to sign guestbook. Arrangements by Honaker Funeral Home, Inc., Slidell, LA. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 30 to June 3, 2019