Charles "Charlie" Duhe, Sr. born January 9, 1935 passed away on March 17, 2019 at the age of 84 years old. He was a native and resident of Lutcher, LA. Charlie was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing as well as bird watching. He enjoyed working with sinker cypress wood and would craft paddles, shingles and bird houses from it. Many referred to him as the "Mayor" of the Blind River, and his camp was his second home. He was a former member of the Knights of Columbus, the St. James Boat Club, St. James Historical Society and the founder of the Lutcher-Moore Scholarship of St. James Parish. He worked for many years for the Shell Chemical Plant in Norco, where he retired. He was a loving father, devoted husband and the most attentive grandfather to his grandchildren. He will be deeply missed. He is survived by his sons, Charles "Chuck" Duhe and wife Charla, Jimmy Duhe and wife Arlean; daughters, Gail Zeringue and husband Tommy, Cindy Daigle and husband Brent, Janet Acosta and husband Mark, Marybeth Berthelot and husband Joe; brothers, Anthony, Wayne, Clark and Rayford "RJ" Duhe; sisters, Vivian Waguespack and Marie Detillier. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Rachael Cottrell, Ralph Zeringue, Natalie McGraw, Ginger Deroche, Kimberly Schexnayder, Jackie Duhe, Lauren Duhe, Danielle Duhe, James "JJ" Duhe, Jr., Sara Martinez, Ben Daigle, Bobby Daigle, Candace Bourgeois, Lacey Weimer, Derek Roddy Jr., Devin Berthelot, Kenneth Berthelot, Dustin Berthelot as well as 23 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lillian Martin Duhe; parents, William and Irma Duhe; brothers, Francis Duhe, Mark Duhe, Sr., Nelson Duhe and Melvin "Coot" Duhe and one sister Lucille Duhe. Visitation will be on Friday March 22, 2019 at Rose Lynn Funeral Services, Lutcher, LA from 8:00 am until 11:45 am. A Mass of Christian Burial will start at 12 Noon on Friday March 22, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Paulina, LA. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery.

