Charles Edward Carter Jr. entered into eternal rest on April 25, 2019. He was born on October 30, 1977 in New Orleans, LA to Charles and Verna Carter. He was a lifelong resident of the city. Affectionately known as "Carter Sauce," Charles was an avid sports fan, with a particular love for boxing. He was an exceptional cook, a lover of music and cars with an indescribable gift of being able to fix anything. He was a connoisseur of style and had impeccable taste. Above all else, he was a family man who deeply loved his wife, boys, parents, sister and large extended family. He was a generous and caring friend to many and had a gift of connecting with people - no matter their walk of life. He is mourned by many. Charles, is survived by his wife, Melissa Bouligny Carter, two sons, Chase Anthony Carter and Hudson Charles Carter. His parents, Charles Carter Sr. and Verna Washington Carter. His sister, Candace Kay Carter, godmother Rhonda Washington Dunbar, in-laws Cheryl Wright and Dr. Anthony Bouligny Sr., Gloria Chase Wright Augustine, Tracy Washington Major, two Goddaughters as well as a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Joseph and Sammie Wilcox Washington; Rev. Jesse James Carter Jr and Edna Chase Carter and great aunt Irma Ricks. Services will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Stronger Hope Baptist Church located at 2401 Galvez St., New Orleans, LA. at 12pm. Final resting place - Mt. Olivet Cemetery and Mausoleum. Visitation will be held from 10am-12pm. Please sign guestbook online: charbonnetfuneralhome.com. Charbonnet Labat Glapion, Directors (504) 581-4411. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 1 to May 4, 2019