Charbonnet Family Services
4917 Judge Perez Dr
Violet, LA 70092
(504) 581-4411
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Charbonnet Labat Glapion Funeral Home (Chapel of Roses)
1615 St. Philip St
New Orleans, LA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Charbonnet Labat Glapion Funeral Home (Chapel of Roses)
1615 St. Philip St
,New Orleans, LA
View Map
Charles Edward Porter Obituary
Charles Edward Porter entered into eternal rest on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at the age of 74. Charles was a truck driver for Kraft Foods for 23 years and Southern for 17 years. He leaves to cherish his memories his beloved wife Rozena W. Porter, fours sons Charles Porter, Alfred Porter, Brian Porter and Shawn Wesely. Two brothers Wayne Porter and Mike (Pam) Porter. Eleven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents William Ross Porter and Betty Jean Fells Porter and one daughter Charde Porter. Also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Celebration of Life on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Charbonnet Labat Glapion Funeral Home (Chapel of Roses) 1615 St. Philip St.,New Orleans, LA 70116. Visitation begins at 11:00 AM. Interment Providence Memorial Park, Metairie, LA. Guestbook online: wwwcharbonnetfuneral.com Charbonnet Labat Glapion, Directors (504)581-4411
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 12 to June 14, 2019
