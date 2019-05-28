Charles "Buddy" Glenn Vinson passed away peacefully on Friday, May 24, 2019, at the age of 87. He was born on August 28, 1931 in Columbia, MS and moved to New Orleans at the age of 6. He spent the last 55 years in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana. He was the beloved husband of June Jeansonne Vinson, who he absolutely adored, for 65 years. He was also the loving father of four daughters, Kathie Jean Vinson, who predeceased him, Terry V. Battaglia (Jack), Peggy V. Hebert (Harry), Brenda Vinson, and his two sons, Charles R. Vinson (Lisa) and Glenn R. Vinson (Donna). One of his greatest joys were his 14 grandchildren, who knew him as "Pappy" - Travis Battaglia, Jacob Battaglia, Stephanie Spinucci (Nick), Amy LeRoy (AJ), Raymond Guidry, III, Tammie Quintana (Brad), Monique Gregoire, Bennie Gremillion, Jr. (Christa), Gabrielle Vinson, Stephen Vinson (Krista), Alex Rolf, Bradley Vinson, Amy Vinson and Ashley Vinson. He was also the loving Great Grand "Pappy" to Mason, Emma Sue, Avari, Christian, Eli, Cailin, Hayden, Jon-Michael, Charlotte and Dayton. He is also survived by his two loving sisters, Louise "Lou" V. Black of Gulfport, MS and Betty V. Walton of McComb, MS. In his early years, Buddy served honorably in the United States Army from 1951 to 1954. During his time in the Army, he honed his skills in auto mechanics. After the Army, he enjoyed a 42 year career as a Ford automotive mechanic, specializing in transmission repair. He was also a loving coach and member of the Rebel Park Booster Club for many, many years. You could always find him at Rebel Park and, even if you didn't see him there, you could find him by his unique laugh. His laugh was infectious. He was lovingly known as "Happy Pappy" because he was always laughing and had a bright smile. In retirement, he enjoyed boating with his sons and grandsons, various types of wood crafting, and every type of family gathering to be had. Charlie Vinson was a great man to all who knew him and a wonderful grandfather, even to extended family members. The family would like to give special thanks to the medical staffs of St. Bernard Parish Hospital, Chateau de Notre Dame, Ochsner Baptist and Sanctuary at Passages Hospice for their kind and loving care. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at St. Bernard Memorial Funeral Home, 701 W. Virtue Street, Chalmette, LA on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM, followed by the Funeral Service in the Chapel at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow in St. Bernard Memorial Gardens. To sign and view the family guestbook, please visit www.stbernardmemorial.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 28 to May 30, 2019