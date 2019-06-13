Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Goldston. View Sign Service Information Heritage Funeral Directors - New Orleans 4101 Saint Claude Ave. New Orleans , LA 70117 (504)-944-5500 Send Flowers Obituary

"Come, you who are blessed by my Father, take your inheritance, the kingdom prepared for you since the creation of the world" Matthew 25:34. Charles Goldston, known to many as "Ghost," a beloved father, son and grandfather, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019 at the age of 71. He was surrounded by family. Born in New Orleans, LA on September 3, 1947, Charles graduated from Booker T. Washington High School in1965. He was a dedicated and valuable employee at Local Boilermakers Union #37 and retired after more than 20 years of service. A Saints fan, avid shopper, and lover of dogs, Charles was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church for 18 years, serving as a respectable role model for all who encountered him. He is survived by his 10 children: Charles C. Goldston, Chorlette Bridges, Charles Wesley, Michelle Hudson, Cherrell Elzie, Keisha Ricks, Kevin Goldston, Christen Wesley, Charlene Wesley and Korren Wesley; 35 grandchildren; and 14 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Terecia Givens Goldston; and parents, Katie and Christopher "Black Happy" Goldston. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend his funeral service on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 10:30AM at St. Jude Catholic Church, 411 N. Rampart St., New Orleans, LA. Visitation will be held from 8:30AM until the hour of service. Interment will follow at Providence Memorial Park. Arrangements entrusted to Heritage Funeral Directors, 4101 St. Claude Ave., New Orleans, LA.

Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 13 to June 15, 2019

