Charles Gonzales Durand, Jr. passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019 at the age of 74. Beloved husband of Janice Nobles Durand for 55 years. Son of the late Charles Gonzales Durand, Sr. and Marie Bruno Durand. Father of Charla Durand and Charles Gonzales Durand, III (Helen). Grandfather of Lauren (Reed), Madison, Ava and William. Great-grandfather of Hazel and Kinley. Brother of Hilda Theriot, Robert Gonzales Durand and Michael Durand. Mr. Durand served in the United States Army and retired from Shell Oil Company. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Services at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd. New Orleans, LA on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Metairie Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. until service time. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 27 to Mar. 2, 2019
