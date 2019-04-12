Charles Henry Erickson Jr. was called home to God on April 10, 2019. He was born April 19, 1931 at home in New Orleans to the late Charles H. Erickson, Sr. and the late Aurona May deLanzac Erickson. He attended George Washington Grammar School and Warren Easton High School where he played in the band with Pete Fountain. He was an Eagle Boy Scout and received the Silver Pelican Award in 1949 for Outstanding Contribution to Scouting. Some of his fondest memories was of being a counselor at Camp Salmen Boy Scout camp. He was Scoutmaster of Troop 12 for eleven years. He was a longtime member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in New Orleans where he made his First Communion. After he moved to Covington, he became a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church where he enjoyed serving an usher. He attended Louisiana State University in 1950 where he played in the band before joining the U.S. Coast Guard. He attended Spencer Business College and became a CPA. It was there that he met his future wife. He finally realized his dream of becoming a sailmaker in 1968. He started his business in his garage. He was an avid sailor winning many races. He was most at home on a sailboat in Lake Pontchartrain and the Gulf of Mexico. In 1971 and 1972 he was elected Commodore of the New Orleans Yacht Club. In 1983 he organized the Corinthian Sailing Association and was elected Commodore of that organization in 1986, 1987 and 2008. He married Rosa Argentina Loredo in 1958 and had three daughters, Leslie Fredotovich (Ian), Tina Dalton (Chris) and Charlene Yorke (Lary). He also has three grandsons, Ian Fredotovich, Wesley Fredotovich, Christopher Dalton and Charles Dalton. A memorial service will be held at 5:00 pm on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1 N. Marigold Drive (corner of Hwy 21), Covington, LA. It will be followed by a short reception in the church lobby. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Boy Scouts of America, PO Box 152079, Irving, TX 75015. To view and sign the family guestbook please visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 12 to Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary