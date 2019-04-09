The sweetest man ever, Charles J Coates Jr. peacefully joined his bride, Patricia Paulin Coates in Heaven on April 8, 2019 while residing at Vista Shores Retirement Community in New Orleans, LA. A celebration of his life will be held at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd., New Orleans, LA 70124 on Friday, April 12th, 2019 at 12pm, with service to follow after at 2:00pm. He leaves his 2 sons, Keith Coates and Kurt Coates and their families, his daughter Charleen Coates Ecuyer and her family, as well as, 15 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Charles was born in 1932 and raised with his 1 sister Mickey by Charles and Ruth Coates in New Orleans, LA. He graduated from Fortier High School and later graduated from Tulane University. He was married to Patricia Paulin Coates, his beautiful wife of 60 years and also served in the Air Force, and later employed with Shell Oil as a corporate accountant until his retirement. Charles played varsity football with Tulane U. as a lineman and end starting for 3 years and was drafted by the pre-NFL league, but entered the military instead. He enjoyed many years as a high school football referee, and greatly loved his visits form his grandchildren and great-grandchildren until his passing. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary