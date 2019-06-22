Charles J. Launey, known by most as "C.J.," passed away Monday, June 17, 2019 at the age of 71. Born in New Orleans, C.J. graduated from F.T. Nicholls High School in 1967. He worked as a painter until his retirement, and was a proud member of the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades. A true outdoorsman, C.J. was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was also a proficient pool player, and enjoyed the sport immensely. Above everything else in the world, C.J. loved his family. He could be found every weekend in the stands, cheering his grandchildren on during sporting events or awards ceremonies. He never missed an event, if he could help it. C.J. was a devoted husband, supportive father and brother, and loving grandfather. He will be deeply missed by all who had the chance to know him. C.J. is preceded in death by his parents, Charles Henry Launey and Gilda Sturcken Launey, and his sister, Gilda Launey Tackett. He is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Jacquelin Edel Launey; their three sons, Kurt Launey (Karen), Kevin Launey (Dana), and Keith Launey; six grandchildren, Helen, Lori, Kate, Emma, Addison, and Drew; and his siter, Jeanelle Launey Newton. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to a visitation beginning at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Garden of Memories Funeral Home, 4900 Airline Dr., Metairie, LA 70001. A memorial mass will be held at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Interment will take place at a later date. Donations may be made in C.J.'s honor to The at www.cancer.org. To express condolences, please visit www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 22 to June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary