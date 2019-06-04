Charles Joseph Canepa passed June 2, 2019 at the age of 94. Preceded in death by his parents Dr. Louis Canepa and Marie Danty Canepa, and brother Louis Canepa (Elise). Devoted husband of Marilyn Boudreaux Canepa, father of Kenneth, Charles, Marie Elliot (Al) Paul, and Susan Smit (Ed). Grandfather of Todd and Madeline Elliot and Olivia and Victoria Smit. Charles graduated from St. Aloysius High School and Loyola University and served in the U.S. Army Air Corp during WWII. He was a long-time employee and retired from Louisiana Land and Exploration Company. He was a native of New Orleans and long-time parishioner of St. Angela Merici. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a Memorial Mass on Friday June 7 at Noon at St. Angela Merici Church- 835 Melody St. Metairie, La. Visitation at the church will be from 10:30 a.m. until Mass time. Services have been entrusted to JACOB SCHOEN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 3827 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA 70119. To view and sign the guestbook, please visit www.schoenfh.com. Interment will follow in St. Louis Cemetery #3. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a in the name of Charles J. Canepa. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 4 to June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary