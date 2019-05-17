The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Charles Joseph Hartman

Obituary

Charles Joseph Hartman Obituary
Charles Joseph Hartman, an avid Saints fan peacefully entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at the age of 76. Son of the late Herman Hartman Sr. and Nola Marie Augular Hartman. Father of Krista Hartman Kottsick (Roger) and Karla Hartman Belile (Arthur). Grandfather of Lexi Belile, Bethany Belile, Anthony Belile and Aiden Kottsick. Brother of Barbara Hartman Nason and the late Herman Hartman Jr. and June Hartman Toups. Charles is also survived by his beloved and loyal canine companion, Daisy. Charles was born in Marrero, LA and was a resident of Braithwaite, LA. He was a Vietnam Veteran and a Tech Sargent in the United States Air Force. He enlisted on January 2, 1964 and was discharged on December 17, 1967. Charles was active in any and all Veterans Services. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation at MOTHE FUNERAL HOME, 2100 Westbank Expressway, Harvey, LA on Monday, May 20, 2019 from 10AM until 11:30AM. Funeral Services will take place at the funeral home on Monday at 11:30AM. Graveside services will take place at Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery, 34888 College Grantham Road, Slidell, LA 70460 on Monday at 1:30PM. Family and friends may offer condolences at mothefunerals.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 17 to May 20, 2019
