Charles passed away on March 13, 2019 with brain cancer at his residence in Hammond, Louisiana. He was preceded in death by his parents Charles Joseph Klopf, Sr. and Julia Jeneva Oulliber Klopf. He is survived by his children: Elizabeth Klopf (Jules Chatelain), Jessica Eiermann (Brian), Robert Loria (Nicole) and Kathy St. Charles. Grandchildren: Grayce Mores, Navan and Saoirse Eiermann. His sisters: Anne Klopf Garner (Tracy) and Eugenie Klopf Cronan (Herman). He was born in New Orleans on July 15, 1950. A graduate of Holy Cross High School, he went on to attain a Bachelor's Degree in Education from the University of New Orleans and a Masters in Guidance and Counseling. He served in the Air National Guard at Belle Chasse, LA. After his military services, he worked for several years as a school teacher in Orleans Parish. He later began his career with the Louisiana Probation and Parole Department, and served for 32 years. He retired as District Administrator of the St. Bernard and Plaquemines Parishes District. His joys after retiring were reading, gardening and spending time with his family. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to in honor of Mr. Charles. A memorial service will be held by the family at a later date. Condolences and other information may be found at www.thompsoncares.com.
