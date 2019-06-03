Services Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home 5100 PONTCHARTRAIN BLVD New Orleans , LA 70124 (504) 486-6331 Resources More Obituaries for Charles Malachias Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Charles Louis Malachias

Charles Louis Malachias, beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, fell asleep in the Lord on June 2, 2019. He was born on November 6, 1931 in New Orleans to Chrysi Vouzoukou Malachias and Louis Malachias, who were both Greek immigrants to the United States. Charlie graduated from Warren Easton High School in 1951, where he was a member of the Fighting Eagles football team. Charlie had an opportunity to play college football for Mississippi State, but decided he would rather return to New Orleans and start working. Charlie served in the United States Army from 1953-1955 where he attained the rank of Sergeant. After returning to New Orleans, Charlie helped with the family business and eventually opened his first restaurant. In 1962, Charlie met Helen Manitzas, the love of his life. They married in January of 1963 and were blessed with four children. In addition to his wife, family and Church, Charlie loved Cafe Maspero, the restaurant he started in 1971. Charlie utilized his previous restaurant experience, his natural business acumen and easy going manner to make Cafe Maspero one of New Orleans' most beloved local restaurants for over 40 years. Charlie loved serving generous portions of good food at a good price at Maspero's, and if there was a line out the door, it made him especially happy. Charlie's decision to relocate Cafe Maspero to Decatur Street in 1980 was instrumental in leading to the rebirth and redevelopment of Decatur Street. Known as "big hearted Charlie", he helped countless employees and friends, in his trademark quiet and "invisible" way. Charlie was a fixture in the French Quarter, where he was a respected and beloved member of the business community. Mayors Dutch Morial and Sidney Barthelemy appointed him to the French Market Corporation Board, where he served as a member from 1981 to 1994. Charlie was a life long member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, having served the Church in many capacities, including as Parish Council President, chair of the Real Estate Committee, Holy Trinity Cathedral Consecration co-chair, Greek Festival co-chair and Greek Night co-chair. He was also always a generous supporter of Helen's many projects and efforts, and of his children's youth groups, schools, and athletic endeavors. Charlie is preceded in death by his parents, and by his brother, Bill Malachias. Charlie is survived by Helen, his devoted wife of 56 years; children Kris Diane (Malachias) and Richard McGee, Ilya Malachias, Bobby Malachias, Stacy (Malachias) and Chris Cosse; grandchildren Kelly, Eleni, Christina and Charlie McGee, Athan, Michael, Kalliope and Stefan Cosse; sisters in law, Vange Malachias, Katina Booras and Mary Georgiafandis; brothers in law Sammy Booras and John Georgiafandis; and nephews Bobby, Pat and Steven Booras (Tracie). He is also survived by his godchildren, Carol Malachias, Mike Kleamenakis, Helene Bouzon and Mike Kleamenakis, Jr., and by numerous cousins, great nieces and nephews. Charlie was a man of simple needs - he enjoyed a good meal, preferably cooked by his wife and shared with his family and friends, Saints football, beautiful paintings, comic strips and happy endings. His humble manner, playful demeanor and strength of character will be missed but never forgotten. May his memory be eternal! The family would like to thank Flora Alvarado, Vilma Delgado, Gladys Ordonez and Terry Pospisil for their compassionate care, friendship and love. Friends are invited to a visitation with the family from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m., on Wednesday, June 5 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 1200 Robert E. Lee, New Orleans, Louisiana 70122. In lieu of flowers and customary remembrances, memorial donations may be offered to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral Archives Fund.