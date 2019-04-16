Charles Martin, age 84, entered into eternal rest on Friday, April 12, 2019. He was a native of New Orleans, LA. and a resident of Slidell, LA. Son of the late Bruno Martin (Lutcher, LA) and the late Fannie Perryman (Slidell, LA). Beloved husband of Mary Gable Martin. Services will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at St. Bernard Community Baptist Church, 3938 St. Bernard Ave., New Orleans, LA 70122. Service at 9:00-10:30 am. A second service will be at Doyle's Funeral Home, 2430 Fourth Street, Slidell, LA 70458, from11:30-1pm. Burial at Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery, 34888 Grantham College Drive, Slidell, LA 70460.
