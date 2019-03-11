Charles McLellan,II; named for his grandfather "Champagne Charlie"; a beloved man only 75, died unexpectedly Thursday afternoon March 7, 2019, at Haphazard, his family home on Bayou Paquet on the north shore of Lake Pontchartrain. He led a wonderful life with ups and downs and plenty of drama, and leaves behind a wide family of devoted children, siblings, cousins, friends and associates. A native uptown New Orleanian, Charles was from a large family of eccentrics, adventurers and fierce family men and women. He claimed that he hated dogs and children but we all knew better. He graduated from Isidore Newman School in the era of Coach Tuohy and Mrs. Schultz. He graduated from Georgia Tech and was a professional engineer working in the New Orleans area for fifty years. Although humble about it, Charles was a proud Marine Captain and decorated veteran of the Vietnam war. Charles is predeceased by his parents Edward Alden McLellan and Mary Wells McLellan and his wife Virginia O'Day McLellan. He is survived by his blended family - loving companion Ann Oglesby Rea, godson Matthew Rea (Fiona), and Lee Rea Manges (Justin). Charles is survived by his children Christine O'Day McLellan Babcock (Captain J. Brady Babcock, USN) of Severna Park, MD; Charles Travis McLellan of Minot, ND; Christopher Wells McLellan of Mandeville, LA.; Maureen Wells McLellan (Adrian Darren Fong) of Chicago, IL; and Patrick Alden McLellan of Slidell, LA. His grandchildren include: Virginia Grace Babcock, Madeleine Martha Babcock, Charles Alan Babcock, Sylvia O'Day Babcock; Alden Christopher McLellan, Isaac Lafitte McLellan, Elijah Wells McLellan, and Lucie Claire Manges. Charles' siblings who loved him dearly include Mary Ann McLellan Stroker (Bill) of Silver Spring MD; Edward Alden McLellan Jr. (Kit) of Slidell, LA; Carolyn "Missy" McLellan of New Orleans, and Dr. David C. McLellan (Sallie) of Winchester, VA. Services are scheduled at Honaker Funeral Home, 1751 Gause Blvd W, Slidell, LA 70460, Wednesday March 13, with visitation at 11 AM, Service at 12 noon, followed by a celebration of Charles's life at Palmettos on the Bayou, 1901 Bayou Ln, Slidell, LA 70458. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, friends donate to the charities of their choice, especially if they are devoted to dogs and children. Please visit www.honakerforestlawn.com to sign guestbook. Arrangements by Honaker Funeral Home, Inc., Slidell, LA. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary