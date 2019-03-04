September 18, 1970 - February 26, 2019. During his most favorite time of year, Charles Moise "Chuck" Favrot, Jr, died unexpectedly at his home.He was 48. He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles Moise Favrot, Sr. and Thais Sutherland Favrot.Father of Charles "Charlie" Favrot and Shae Michelle Favrot, Grandfather of Harley Jae Favrot, Loving Brother of Fran Favrot Landry, Beloved Fiance' of Monica Tabor, and also leaves behind a host of Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and Friends. Chuck was a graduate of Holy Cross High School where he was a member of the football team and the bowling team. He attended Delgado Community College before managing a full service car wash and then became self employed several years later. He had a deep love and passion for Mardi Gras his entire life, as it was a family tradition. His first Parade ride was as a Papoose in the Krewe of Choctaw in 1977, and he was hooked. Through the years he held other positions in Choctaw's Court and began riding as a member in 1986.He was chosen as the Krewe's Chief in 1999 and was a member of the Board of Directors for several years before assuming the role of Captain of the Krewe in 2010.He gained the respect of many Carnival Captains throughout the years because of his passion and dedication to Mardi Gras and Choctaw traditions. As a season ticket holder for the New Orleans Saints, his favorite pastime was football. He memorized the Sports Section of the newspaper and was a wealth of knowledge, always quoting team statistics and other historical facts. It was a regular occurrence at Saints games for him to catch players as they jumped in the stands, which turned out to be some of the major hi-lights of his life. Over the last two decades, he was a member of the Sunshine Club of Algiers, the Algiers Shamrock Society, the Krewe of Endymion, and the Algiers Irish Rebels. Funeral services will be held at MOTHE FUNERAL HOME, 2100 Westbank Expressway in Harvey on Thursday, March 7, 2019. Visitation will be from 9:00am-1:30pm and will be followed by a service in the Chapel at 1:30pm. Internment will immediately follow at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Gretna, LA. Due to Chuck's extreme love for Mardi Gras and the New Orleans Saints, we are asking that you come dressed in Mardi Gras or Saints attire as we celebrate his life. Family and friends may offer condolences at mothefunerals.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 4 to Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary