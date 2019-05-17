Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Paul "Chuck" Piekarski. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Charles (Chuck) Paul Piekarski, age 85, passed away surrounded by his family at home in Pearl River, LA on Saturday, May 11, 2019. He was a native of Baltimore, MD graduating high school from Polytechnic Institute. He served as a corporal on active duty in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was stationed in Newfoundland, CA where he met and married his future wife of 64 years. While working full-time and raising a family, he attended Johns Hopkins University where he received his BS degree in Engineering. He worked in the aerospace industry for over 40 years with Martin Marietta and Lockheed Martin working on programs such as the Gemini and Apollo missions including an assignment at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory working on the Viking program. He was especially proud of the many years he worked on the Space Shuttle and served on the shuttle launch teams. During his career he received numerous awards including the Thomas Jefferson Cup; Martin Marietta's highest honor. He enjoyed running marathons, painting, traveling, reading, working cross word puzzles, collecting trains, coins and stamps, and spending time with family and friends. He was the devoted husband of Delilah Denny Piekarski, and father of Pauline Howland (Bruce), Brian Piekarski (Cathy), and Sandra Piekarski. Also, grandfather of Amanda McKenzie (Matt), Timothy Piekarski, Leah Lewis (Trey), Jessica Siener (Will), Tricia Schnoor (Allan), and Kristen Piekarski. Great-grandfather to Brinley, Maddie, Isaac and Poppy. He was predeceased by his parents, Charles and Bertha Piekarski, and brother, Robert Piekarski. Services and burial will be held at a later date in Baltimore, MD.

