Charles R. "Chuck" Bryan, a native of Louisville, KY and resident of Prairieville, LA, passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at the age of 79. Chuck proudly served in the U.S. Navy on various nuclear submarines and retired with the rank of Master Chief Petty Officer. Following his service, he worked at General Physics and Entergy as a Nuclear Engineer. He held a degree in Physics from USC. Chuck was a devoted and very loving husband, father, and grandfather who enjoyed fishing, golfing, NASCAR, Cajun food, Westerns, and his little furry friends. He was an avid sports fan, especially of the New Orleans Saints and Kentucky Wildcats. Chuck is survived by his children, James E. Abraham II and wife Connie, Elizabeth Metheny and husband Morgan, Elizabeth Abraham, Michelle Abraham and husband Brian Silver, and Christopher Bryan; grandchildren, Samuel Metheny, Meghan and Emily Silver, Trey Brown, and Jennye Lynne Mardis; along with five great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife, Dorothy N. Bryan; parents, Lucinda and William Selby, and sister, Joy Tomlin. Visitation will be held at Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales on Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Chuck's honor to the or the . To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.oursofh.com . Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales is in charge of arrangements. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 19 to June 22, 2019

