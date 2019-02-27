The greatest man we all knew and loved Charles "Chuck" Reno Wilson passed away on February 23, 2019 at the age of 67. He was fondly know by many as "Chucky" and if you were lucky enough, "Pappy". He is survived by his wife, Sheryl Duplessis Wilson. He was the loving father of Mindy Wilson, Shannon Wilson and Heather Wilson. Caring grandfather of; Blaise Wilson, the late Bryce Wilson, Briston Wilson and Donovan Lee. Brother of the late Wilmer Billy Wilson, Geary Wilson (Debbie), Rodney Wilson, Jewel Allen (the late Jerry), Joy Loga (David) and the late Lenny Wilson. He is also survived by extended family; Shaun, David, Billy and Corey and numerous nieces, nephews and family members. Chuck was a dedicated member of the Fire Department for over 25 years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and an usher at Sacred Heart Church. He and his wife, Sheryl, enjoyed spending time watching western movies, eating at Piccadilly but most importantly sharing their Sundays with each other, starting with Mass. He enjoyed camping and playing horseshoes with family and friends. His real joy came in being a father to his wonderful daughters, he enjoyed being their coach in life and on the field during softball and basketball. Chuck was always more than happy to taxi around his girls and their friends. Chuck was a social butterfly. His outgoing personality will be greatly miss by all of those who knew and loved him. Relatives and friends are invited to attend visitation at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 401 Spruce St. Norco, LA, on Friday, March 1, 2019, beginning at 9 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM with burial to follow at St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery, 13396 River Rd. Destrehan, LA. To view and sign the online guestbook, please visit www.HCAlexander.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary