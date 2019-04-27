|
Charles (Chuck) Rylee III passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Husband of Gail LaGrange Rylee. Loving father of Jill (Mackenzie) Hogaboone and Keri (JoJo) Dewhirst. Loving grandfather of Kacie and Rilee Hogaboone and Luke and Logan Dewhirst. Chuck loved to hunt and fish and watch football, baseball, golf and Nascar. While his passing is sorrowful, his life/legacy should be celebrated with fond memories by his family and friends! L. A. Muhleisen & Son Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Please share memories and condolences at www.muhleisen.com
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019