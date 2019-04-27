The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
L.A. Muhleisen & Son Funeral Home
2607 Williams Blvd.
Kenner, LA 70062
(504) 466-8577
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Rylee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles "Chuck" Rylee III

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charles "Chuck" Rylee III Obituary
Charles (Chuck) Rylee III passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Husband of Gail LaGrange Rylee. Loving father of Jill (Mackenzie) Hogaboone and Keri (JoJo) Dewhirst. Loving grandfather of Kacie and Rilee Hogaboone and Luke and Logan Dewhirst. Chuck loved to hunt and fish and watch football, baseball, golf and Nascar. While his passing is sorrowful, his life/legacy should be celebrated with fond memories by his family and friends! L. A. Muhleisen & Son Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Please share memories and condolences at www.muhleisen.com
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of L.A. Muhleisen & Son Funeral Home
Download Now