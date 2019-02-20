The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Heart 2 Heart Family Worship Center
3631 Washington Ave.
View Map
Charles "Minnesota Slim" "Sota" Thomas, Sr. entered eternal rest at Ochsner Hospital in Jefferson, Louisiana on February 13, 2019 at 4:49 p.m. at the age of 76. Charles was a native of New Orleans. He was the beloved husband of Barbara Jean Thomas and father of Charles "Pacony" Jr. (Miyoshi Simpson) of Georgia, Montiya of California and Simone of New Orleans. Charles is lovingly remembered by his brothers, Donald, Sr. (Jane) of Minnesota and Icham, Sr. of Connecticut; 14 grandchildren and 3; great-grandchildren, brother-in-law of Dolores, Patrinella, Freddie, Jr., Mona Lisa, Lois and Darvie; devoted niece Roberta Jackson. Charles is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews a cousin, Charles Mason, III (Angela) other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family as well as members of Heart 2 Heart Family Worship Center, St. Margaret's Nursing Home, Tulane Medical (MICU and 5th Floor), Oschner Hospital (ICU) are invited to attend the funeral services at Heart 2 Heart Family Worship Center, 3631 Washington Ave (Corner Tonti), N.O. LA. on Saturday, February 23, 2019, services begin at 10:00 a.m. Pastor Miner Rogers officiating. Charles is preceded in death by his parents Henry and Henrietta Mason Thomas, Sr.; sisters and brothers, Edward (Evirda), Loretta "Nina" (Henry), Henry "Big June" (Shirley Mae), Clara Mae (Herman), Allen, Elizabeth (Joe) "LizAnn", Ronald (Vivian) and Fairlyn "Patty." You may sign the guest book on www.gertrudegeddeswillis.com GERTRUDE GEDDES WILLI SFUNERAL HOME INC., IN CHARGE (504) 522-2525.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2019
