Charles W. Davis II entered into eternal rest on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Passages Hospice. Husband of the late Shirley Fauria Davis; Loving father of Charles Davis III (Jacqueline), Michael Davis (Ruby), Dilbert Davis (Ta'Kara) and Tyrone Davis (Chantel); Son of the late Charles W. Davis I and Nasi Mova Davis; Brother of Nellie Mae Givens and the late Norma Chapman and Mary Lee Davis; Grandfather of Charles Davis IV, Jamar Cornelius, Ashley Davis, Delbonique Barrow, Dilbert Davis Jr., Delilah Davis, Marlon Davis, Tyron Davis and Tiffany Davis. Also survived by ten great grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also members of Local Union 689 are invited to attend the Memorial Service on Saturday, May 11, 2019 beginning 12:30 p.m. at Littlejohn Funeral Home, 2163 Aubry Street. Deacon Harvey Tilton, officiating. Parlor visitation from 12:00 noon until hour of service. Professional Service Entrusted to: LITTLEJOHN FUNERAL HOME, 2163 Aubry Street, Cal K. Johnson, Funeral Director/Manager, Info: (504) 940-0045.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 9 to May 11, 2019
