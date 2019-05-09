Charles "DJ" "Fat Daddy" Washington entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at the age of 50. He was a native of New Orleans, LA and a resident of Marrero, LA. Lovington husband of Karen Ann Stevenson Washington. Devoted father of Charles, Ceira, Tiana, and Kendra Stevenson. Son of the late Charles Sr. and Laura Washington. Brother of Schwanda and Patrick Washington. Nephew of Ivy Martin, Ivory and Alfred Cross, Margie Phillips, James ad Lolo Smith, Mary Ann Washington and Lillie Me Williams. Father-in-law of Daquisha Stevenson, James Johnson, Sean Desean, and Roland Renard. Brother-in-law of Walter, Jr. (Deborah), Anthony (Donna), Craig (Tara) Stevenson, Drusilla Davis (Roy Degree), Vanessa (Clifford) Jiles, Yvette and Gwendolyn Stevenson, and Yolanda (Michael) Lewis; also survived by 8 grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also pastors, officers, and members of Israelite Baptist Church and all neighboring churches; members of Black Men United; employees of L. W. Higgins high School, John Ehret High School and Popeyes are invited to attend the Funeral Service at Israelite Baptist Church, 144 Villere St. Belle Chasse, LA on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Kenneth M. Parker, Sr., officiating. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. until service time at the church. Interment: Dobard Cemetery-Jesuit Bend, LA. Arrangements by Davis Mortuary Service, 230 Monroe Street Gretna, LA. To view and sign the guestbook, please go to www.davismortuaryservice.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 9 to May 11, 2019