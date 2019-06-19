|
|
Charles Webert ""CJ"" Veneralla, Jr. passed away peacefully surrounded by family in the early morning on Monday, June 17, 2019 at the age of 65. Devoted husband of Lynda Savage Veneralla. Beloved father of Charles Veneralla, III (Amanda) and the late Vincent Veneralla, Sr. Grandfather to Vincent Veneralla, Jr. and Cooper Veneralla. Son of the late Alida Albert Veneralla and Charles Webert Veneralla, Sr. Sister of Cheryl V. Monk. Uncle of JD Monk, Nicole Monk (Earl), Nicholas Monk (Jamie) and Cody Monk (Pelyr). Also survived by a host of cousins, nieces and nephews, as well as, many great nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at L. A. Muhleisen & Son Funeral Home, 2607 Williams Blvd., Kenner on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 1:00 p.m. Interment in Jefferson Memorial Gardens Cemetery, St. Rose. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to UMCNO Burn Center (Spirit of Charity Foundation) at https://www.umcno.org/foundation/ Please share memories or condolences at www.muhleisen.com http://www.muhleisen.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 19 to June 21, 2019