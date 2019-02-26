Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charlie Stewart Jr.. View Sign

Charlie Stewart Jr., age 90, left us on Saturday, February 23, 2019 with his family at his side in Our Lady of the Lake in Baton Rouge, LA. He was born at Charity Hospital in New Orleans, where he was a Maintenance Supervisor until he retired in 1997. A graduate of Booker T. Washington Class of 1945. Served in the US Army, World War II. He was honorably discharged and received an Occupation Metal in Germany. He is preceded in death by his wife, Julia Mae Stewart; elder son, Claude Sims and his parents, Alma P. and Charlie Stewart, Sr. He leaves to cherish his memories 6 daughters, Barbara, Sheila, Julia Lee, Elaine, Emelda and Maxine; 1 son, Everette Sims and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Relatives, friends, former employees of Charity and University Hospitals are invited to attend his Service on Friday, March 1, 2019, 10:00AM at Professional Funeral Services, Inc., 1449 N. Claiborne Ave. New Orleans, LA. Interment Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery, Slidell, LA. Services Entrusted to the Caring Staff of: Professional Funeral Services, Inc., "Celebrating Life", 1449 N. Claiborne Ave., New Orleans, LA 70116, 504-948-7447.

1449 N Claiborne Ave

New Orleans , LA 70116

