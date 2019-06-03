The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Charlotte 'Ditty' Eiserloh Woessner

Charlotte 'Ditty' Eiserloh Woessner Obituary
Charlotte "Ditty" Eiserloh Woessner passed away peacefully on May 26, 2019. Ditty was born on June 14, 1941 to the late Anton Eiserloh and Althea Berger Eiserloh. She is preceded in death by her devoted husband of 50 years. Paul Alvin Woessner; her brothers Gilbert Eiserloh and Warren Robert (Bobby) Eiserloh. She is survived by her daughters, Kelly Pavlack (Charles), Laurie Billson (Walter, II) and Beth Berner (Jeff). She was the beloved Maw Maw to her grandchildren, Charles "Chip" Pavlack, Christopher Pavlack (Melissa), Kelsey Pavlack, Madelyn Berner, Hannah Billson, Walter Billson, III and Ella Berner. Ditty was also blessed to have a beautiful extended family of in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends whom she loved dearly. Ditty was a proud graduate of The Daughters of Charity School of Nursing and worked as a nurse until 2017 upon the retirement of her beloved boss, the late Dr. Horace Baltz. She was extremely proud to be a registered nurse. Ditty loved being a resident of New Orleans and all the traditions we have, especially Mardi Gras. She was a member of the Krewe of Iris for many years. She also loved fishing, crocheting, embroidery, old cowboy shows and the Hallmark Channel. Her family was the most important thing in her life and she was loved by all. Ditty will be dearly missed by all who knew her. A celebration of her life will be held at Lake Lawn Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 with a visitation from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Mass will begin at noon and interment at Greenwood Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The , 2325 Severn Ave Unit 8 Metairie, LA 70001, or The , PO Box 840692 Dallas, TX 75284.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 3 to June 6, 2019
