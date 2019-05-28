Charlotte Isabelle Shaw Swain passed away peacefully after a brief illness May 15th, 2019 at the age of 92. Charlotte was born in Parkerville, Kansas on October 12th, 1926 to the late Leander and Birdie (Burton) Shaw. Charlotte is survived by her daughters Lesley Swain of Wichita, Kansas and Lori Prince (Gary) of New Orleans, Louisiana; her grandchildren: Joseph Hooper, Gerri Hooper, Season Wedman (Mark), Desirae Gartman (Gordon), Papillon Prince, Abigail Lafield and Dillon Swain. She is also survived by 10 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren, her sister Mary Britt of Hutchinson, Kansas and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Charlotte was preceded in death by her daughter Cynthia Boyer and son George Swain, her parents, her siblings George Shaw, Lawrence Shaw, Blanche Longacre and Eva Kohler. Charlotte was a longtime resident of New Orleans. She moved around over the years but after retiring from Boeing, Charlotte returned to New Orleans, the city she always loved. Charlotte lived a full life. She was devoted to her family and the Lord. She loved to garden, spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she was active in her church, the Lakeview Senior Center and other social activities. Charlotte will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Family and friends are invited to attend a Graveside Service to be held Friday May 31st 2019 at 10:00 AM at Saint Louis Cemetery #3, 3421 Esplanade Ave., New Orleans, Louisiana 70112. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online, at www.greenwoodfh.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 28 to May 31, 2019