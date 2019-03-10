|
Charmaine Denise Becnel-Williams entered into eternal rest on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at age 60. Mrs. Williams was a resident of New Orleans, LA and a graduate of John Mc Donogh High School Class of 1977. She leaves to cherish precious memories beloved children, Natonya (Kenisha), Wayman, Whitney and Sa Yann Williams; siblings, Paul Becnel, Jr. (Freda) and Cheryl Becnel (Warren); seven grandchildren, as well as a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. A Mass of Christian burial honoring Mrs. Williams will be held on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at St. Raymond/St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 2916 Paris Ave. New Orleans, LA 70119 at 11 AM. Interment St. Louis Cemetery No. 3, 3421 Esplanade Ave. New Orleans, LA 70119 Visitation 10 AM IN THE CHURCH. Please sign online guestbook @ charbonnetfuneralhome.com Charbonnet Labat Glapion, Directors (504) 581-4411.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 10 to Mar. 13, 2019