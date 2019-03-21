|
Charroll Michelle Garner entered into eternal rest on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at her residence in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Wife of Jeffrey J. Moten. Mother of LaJon Maurice Garner, Kendrica Dwana Garner, Christal Michelle Garner and Jania Rose Garner. Stepmother of J'hanice Spriggens and Jeffrey Spriggens. Daughter of Christina Garner and the late Harold Garner Sr. Sister of Harold Garner Jr., and Christopher Garner. Also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Service on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at St. James Methodist Church, 1925 Ursulines Avenue beginning 10 am. Rev. Thomas F. Clark, SJ is the celebrant. Church visitation 9 am until time of service. Interment Holt Cemetery. Professional Service Entrusted to: LITTLEJOHN FUNERAL HOME, 2163 Aubry Street, Cal K. Johnson, Funeral Director/Manager, Info: (504) 940-0045.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2019