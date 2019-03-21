The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Little John Funeral Home - New Orleans
2163 Aubry Street
New Orleans, LA 70119
(504) 940-0045
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. James Methodist Church
1925 Ursulines Avenue
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. James Methodist Church
1925 Ursulines Avenue
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charroll Garner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charroll Michelle Garner

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charroll Michelle Garner Obituary
Charroll Michelle Garner entered into eternal rest on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at her residence in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Wife of Jeffrey J. Moten. Mother of LaJon Maurice Garner, Kendrica Dwana Garner, Christal Michelle Garner and Jania Rose Garner. Stepmother of J'hanice Spriggens and Jeffrey Spriggens. Daughter of Christina Garner and the late Harold Garner Sr. Sister of Harold Garner Jr., and Christopher Garner. Also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Service on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at St. James Methodist Church, 1925 Ursulines Avenue beginning 10 am. Rev. Thomas F. Clark, SJ is the celebrant. Church visitation 9 am until time of service. Interment Holt Cemetery. Professional Service Entrusted to: LITTLEJOHN FUNERAL HOME, 2163 Aubry Street, Cal K. Johnson, Funeral Director/Manager, Info: (504) 940-0045.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Little John Funeral Home - New Orleans
Download Now