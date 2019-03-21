The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Little John Funeral Home - New Orleans
2163 Aubry Street
New Orleans, LA 70119
(504) 940-0045
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
True Hope Ministries International
1228 Cohen Street
Marrero, LA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
True Hope Ministries International
1228 Cohen Street
Marrero, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cherrie Holton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pastor Cherrie Denise Holton


1967 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Pastor Cherrie Denise Holton Obituary
Pastor Cherrie Denise Holton, age 51 departed this life on the morning of March 10, 2019 at West Jefferson Hospital. She was born to Apostle Eddie R. Holton and the late Prophetess Rosemary Celestine Holton on May 14, 1967. She attended school in the Orleans Parish School System. She was a part of the Upward Bound Program at Loyola University and received her Bachelor's Degree from the University of New Orleans. She founded and served as the Administrator for Glory of Christ Christian Center Academy. She was also founder of Operation Restoration, a nonprofit organization. Pastor Cherrie Denise Holton was preceded in death by her mother, Prophetess Rosemary Celestine Holton. She leaves to cherish her memory: her father: Apostle Eddie R. Holton, her children: Christian Cher'ron Holton, Christopher Michael-Francisco Holton, and Tony-Micah Craig, her sister: Minister Wanda M. Holton-Nombo (Minister Enoch Kofi Nombo), and 3 grandchildren. She is also survived by a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Relatives and friends also pastor, officers and members of True Hope Ministries International, Evariste Temple COGIC and Greater Zionfield Family Worship Center are invited to attend the funeral service on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at True Hope Ministries International, 1228 Cohen Street, Marrero, LA 70072 beginning 11 am. Pastor Laurie Sonnier, officiating. Church visitation 10 am until service time. Interment Restlawn Park Cemetery.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Little John Funeral Home - New Orleans
Download Now