Pastor Cherrie Denise Holton, age 51 departed this life on the morning of March 10, 2019 at West Jefferson Hospital. She was born to Apostle Eddie R. Holton and the late Prophetess Rosemary Celestine Holton on May 14, 1967. She attended school in the Orleans Parish School System. She was a part of the Upward Bound Program at Loyola University and received her Bachelor's Degree from the University of New Orleans. She founded and served as the Administrator for Glory of Christ Christian Center Academy. She was also founder of Operation Restoration, a nonprofit organization. Pastor Cherrie Denise Holton was preceded in death by her mother, Prophetess Rosemary Celestine Holton. She leaves to cherish her memory: her father: Apostle Eddie R. Holton, her children: Christian Cher'ron Holton, Christopher Michael-Francisco Holton, and Tony-Micah Craig, her sister: Minister Wanda M. Holton-Nombo (Minister Enoch Kofi Nombo), and 3 grandchildren. She is also survived by a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Relatives and friends also pastor, officers and members of True Hope Ministries International, Evariste Temple COGIC and Greater Zionfield Family Worship Center are invited to attend the funeral service on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at True Hope Ministries International, 1228 Cohen Street, Marrero, LA 70072 beginning 11 am. Pastor Laurie Sonnier, officiating. Church visitation 10 am until service time. Interment Restlawn Park Cemetery.