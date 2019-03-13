|
|
Cheryl "Cherie" Coles Touzet gained her angels wings on March 3, 2019, in Orange Park, FL at the age of 62. Cherie was born in Maryville, TN, and lived on the Northshore area for approximately 20 years. Loving wife of the late Kenneth J. Touzet, Jr. for 38 years. Devoted mother of Shannon Risher (the late Todd Risher), Natalie Bostic (Patrick), and Hope Touzet (Curtis). Grandmother of Zachary, Kyle, Paige, Andrew and Samantha. Sister of Gene Coles, Pam Green (John), Gail Vitale (Joseph), Barbara Vitale (Trena), David Coles (Lisa), and Kim LaGrange (John). Daughter of the late Joseph Coles and Wilda Mae Clark. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Serenity Funeral Home, 20419 Hwy. 36, Covington from 12:00 noon to 3:00pm with the Service starting at 2:00pm.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 13 to Mar. 16, 2019