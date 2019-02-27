Cheryl Ann was born November 5, 1947 in New Orleans, Louisiana to the union of Herman and Constance Cook Terry. She was the beloved wife of Irvin H. Anderson, Jr. for 32 years.; step-mother of Shawn Anderson Sr. and Florence Anderson; sister of Ronald Terry, Hortense Dumas, Jeanne Matthews and Carolyn Terry. Cheryl was educated in the Orleans Parish School System. She was a member of Flames of Fire Church, Pastor Wanda Brown at the time of her passing. She is preceded in death by her parents Herman and Constance Terry; brothers Errol B. Terry, Sr. and Herman Terry Jr. She leaves behind precious memories and is survived by her beloved husband, Irvin H. Anderson Jr.; step-children Shawn Anderson Sr. (Allegra) and Florence Anderson; two grandchildren Shawn Anderson Jr. and Sade Williams; brother Ronald Terry (Rosemary); sisters Carolyn Terry, Hortense Dumas (Foster) and Jeanne Matthews; sisters-in-law Elaine Joseph (Louis), Gail Wharton (Aaron) and Ursula Anderson; brother-in-law Donald Anderson (Diane) and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Family and friends are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, March 2, 2019 for 10:00 a.m. at The Boyd Family Funeral Home chapel, 5001 Chef Menteur Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70126. Pastor Wanda Brown, officiating. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Restlawn Park Cemetery, Avondale, Louisiana. Guestbook Online: www.anewtraditionbegins.com (504) 282-0600. Linear Brooks Boyd and Donavin D. Boyd Owners/Funeral Directors. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 27 to Mar. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary