Cheryl Lynn Lee Thomas departed this life for her heavenly home on May 14, 2019 at the age of 63. She was born on November 30, 1955 and was the fourth child out of six to the union of the late George Lee, Sr. of New Orleans, LA and Bessie McCall-Lee of Letohatchee, AL. Cheryl received her education in New Orleans, LA and graduated from Alcee Fortier High School in 1973. Cheryl worked for the City of New Orleans where she was a Supervisor in Parking Communication Department where she retired after 27 years. Cheryl enjoyed life to the fullest. She loved her family and enjoyed her friends, She had an open heart as well as her home at 612 Valence Street, where you will find her on her porch waving, howling and screaming at everybody that passed, that's if she knew you or not. Cheryl's memory will be cherished by her sons, Joseph (Ralna) Green of Richmond, TX, Corey (Brittany) Lee of New Orleans, LA, Peter (Kelly) Lee of Douglasville, GA, Porter (Karen) Edwards Sr., of Marrero, LA and Thomas (Christine) Edwards, of New Orleans, LA; 5 siblings, George (Linda) Lee, Jr. of Baton Rouge, LA, Joseph (Andrea) Lee of Terrytown, LA, Michael (Floray) Lee of Katy, TX, Linda Lee, of Baton Rouge, LA and Adrienne Johnson of New Orleans, LA; 16 grandchildren, Krachell, Peter, Jr., Ja'leeya, Cyrus, Letisahrae, Corey, Jr., Damien, Cyre, Larron, Jayvon, Aaryance, Taliyah, Camille, Raela, Andrew and Briahna and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, George Lee, Sr. and Bessie McCall-Lee; her grandparents, Barry and Carolyn McCall and Peter Thomas, Jr. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a Funeral Service at Little Zion Baptist Church, 4821 Earhart Blvd. on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 11:00 am. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am. Interment: Resthaven Cemetery. Arrangements by D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home, 3933 Washington Ave. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the guestbook. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 22 to May 25, 2019