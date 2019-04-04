Chester Calvin Moten departed this life on March 31, 2019. He was 68 years old. He passed away with his family by his side. He was the beloved husband to Julie Moten; he was the son of the late Chester and Lena Moten; Chester was born February 3, 1951; He was a graduate of George Washington Carver Senior High and enjoyed a career with the Regional Transit Authority until retirement. Chester never met a stranger and it would be impossible to list the hearts he impacted throughout the years. Survivors include his children; Sidon, Tamar (Edie) of Memphis TN, Micah Moten of Houston, TX and Gerrord and Inell Brumfield of New Orleans, LA; his siblings, Timothy, Paulette, Valerie and his late brother, Clarence Moten; his brothers and sisters in law. He is survived by his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and a host of family and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Celebration of his life at Rhodes Funeral Home, 1020 Virgil Street, Gretna, LA on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 10:00 am; visitation will begin at 9:00 am; Reverend Charles A. Dixon, officiating. Interment will be on Monday, Monday, April 8, 2019 at Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery, 34888 Grantham College Dr, Slidell 70460; Arrangements by Rhodes Funeral Home, 1020 Virgil St., Gretna, LA; Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the guest book. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 4 to Apr. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary