Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Chester Joseph Doll. View Sign

Chester Joseph Doll passed away at the Sanctuary at Passages Hospice surrounded by his loving family on February 15, 2019 at 8:11 p.m. He was 86. Chester was born on April 30, 1932 in New Orleans, LA. He is preceded in death by his father, Joseph Frederick Doll and his mother, Mildred Doll (nee Thompson). Chester was the devoted husband of 58 years to the late Corinne Marie Doll (nee Dearie), his high school sweetheart. Also preceded in death by his beloved grandson, Jonathan Tyler Ross, of which he never missed one of "JRoss's" baseball games. He will be greatly missed by his daughters, Gwendolyn Marie Doll of New Orleans, Barbara Ann Doll of Covington, La., his son, Keith Michael Doll (Sara) of Ellisville, Missouri, his 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren whom he adored as they did him. He will also be greatly missed by all of his relatives and many, many friends. Chester enjoyed spending time with his close friends and family. He cooked wonderful French meals, loved reading and playing golf every week with his buddies. Chester was an outstanding two sport athlete at Holy Cross High School (1948-1951) in New Orleans. He was an All-State tight end/defensive end in football and an All-State center in basketball where he is a member of the Holy Cross Tigers Sports Hall of Fame. He went on to Loyola University of New Orleans on a full basketball scholarship and received his BA degree in 1959 and his Masters degree in 1961. He is a member of the Loyola University Sports Hall of Fame. He also played basketball during the Korean War with the Mildenhall Airbase Ramblers for the United States Air Force. Chester was known to scores of athletes as "Coach." He coached basketball at Jesuit and Holy Cross High Schools before moving on to coaching at Washington University in St. Louis, MO. He then became the head coach at Christian Brothers College in Memphis, TN. After retiring from coaching, Chester had a career as the Academic Advisor for the Memphis State University Athletic Dept. While at MSU, he cofounded a very popular, successful French restaurant, LaTourelle, before returning to New Orleans to take over the family contracting business. Never one to stay still, he became a Realtor at Gardner Realtors Uptown alongside his daughter, Gwen. He retired in 2016. Upon retiring, he enjoyed his many friends at the Landing at Behrman Place Retirement Community. There was never a person that did not love and admire Chester's genuineness, generosity and gentle, kind manner. Chester donated his body for research study to the Louisiana State University Medical School, so no funeral is planned. Plans are pending for a Celebration Memorial. A memorial donation may be made in Chester's honor to Holy Cross High at Chester Joseph Doll passed away at the Sanctuary at Passages Hospice surrounded by his loving family on February 15, 2019 at 8:11 p.m. He was 86. Chester was born on April 30, 1932 in New Orleans, LA. He is preceded in death by his father, Joseph Frederick Doll and his mother, Mildred Doll (nee Thompson). Chester was the devoted husband of 58 years to the late Corinne Marie Doll (nee Dearie), his high school sweetheart. Also preceded in death by his beloved grandson, Jonathan Tyler Ross, of which he never missed one of "JRoss's" baseball games. He will be greatly missed by his daughters, Gwendolyn Marie Doll of New Orleans, Barbara Ann Doll of Covington, La., his son, Keith Michael Doll (Sara) of Ellisville, Missouri, his 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren whom he adored as they did him. He will also be greatly missed by all of his relatives and many, many friends. Chester enjoyed spending time with his close friends and family. He cooked wonderful French meals, loved reading and playing golf every week with his buddies. Chester was an outstanding two sport athlete at Holy Cross High School (1948-1951) in New Orleans. He was an All-State tight end/defensive end in football and an All-State center in basketball where he is a member of the Holy Cross Tigers Sports Hall of Fame. He went on to Loyola University of New Orleans on a full basketball scholarship and received his BA degree in 1959 and his Masters degree in 1961. He is a member of the Loyola University Sports Hall of Fame. He also played basketball during the Korean War with the Mildenhall Airbase Ramblers for the United States Air Force. Chester was known to scores of athletes as "Coach." He coached basketball at Jesuit and Holy Cross High Schools before moving on to coaching at Washington University in St. Louis, MO. He then became the head coach at Christian Brothers College in Memphis, TN. After retiring from coaching, Chester had a career as the Academic Advisor for the Memphis State University Athletic Dept. While at MSU, he cofounded a very popular, successful French restaurant, LaTourelle, before returning to New Orleans to take over the family contracting business. Never one to stay still, he became a Realtor at Gardner Realtors Uptown alongside his daughter, Gwen. He retired in 2016. Upon retiring, he enjoyed his many friends at the Landing at Behrman Place Retirement Community. There was never a person that did not love and admire Chester's genuineness, generosity and gentle, kind manner. Chester donated his body for research study to the Louisiana State University Medical School, so no funeral is planned. Plans are pending for a Celebration Memorial. A memorial donation may be made in Chester's honor to Holy Cross High at www.holycrosstigers.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The New Orleans Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close