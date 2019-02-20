Cheston Isom, age 27, departed this life on Thursday, February 7, 2019. He was a native of Marrero, LA and resided in the State of Washington since Hurricane Katrina. Cheston attended Ellender Middle and John Ehret High Schools in Marrero, a lover of sports he was on the football and wrestling teams. His passion for New Orleans cuisines inspired him to pursuit a culinary arts degree Le Cordon Bleu. As a student he was employed with several restaurants throughout the Seattle area. Displaying a knack for working with his hands he also worked different odd jobs in construction. Devoted father of Cheston Isom, Jr. and Aubriana Rose Isom. Loving son of Chandler Isom, Sr. and Theresa Rose Singleton. Stepson of Michael Singleton. Brother of Kaitlayn Singleton, Renisha Isom, Jacquel Price, Chandler Isom, Jr., Michael Isom, David Isom, and Alexander Butler. Stepbrother of Travis, Alischia, Angela, Lee and Michelle Singleton. Grandson of Claudia Washington. Cheston is also survived by a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, the mothers of his children C'Teira Beaver and Jamicca West, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Service at DAVIS MORTUARY SERVICE, 230 MONROE ST. GRETNA, LA on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Bishop J. D. Wiley Taylor, officiating. Interment: Restlawn Park Cemetery-Avondale, LA. To view and sign the guestbook, please go to www.davismortuaryservice.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary