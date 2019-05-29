Cheyanne Stokely Leonard passed away at 3:08pm on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at the tender age of 24 at Ochsner Hospital in Jefferson, LA. She was born on March 29, 1995 in Covington, LA to Michelle Dunaway and the late Darren Leonard. Cheyanne is the little sister of Chase Leonard, beloved niece of Melinda Hewson and is also survived by her close cousins, Jeremy, McKayla and Donovan Hewson. She was the loving partner of Jackie Whatley and longtime close friend of Laura and Toni and their children as well as many other relatives and friends. She was a true example of love and devotion and to those that knew Cheyanne, Charlie, her lab mix of 6 years, was a true companion being side by side on many adventures together. Cheyanne was a 2013 graduate of Mandeville's Fontainebleau High School where she learned to play the trumpet in band and afterwards attended Southern Louisiana University for a year. She graduated as a Dental Assistant from Delta in Covington and recently was in the process of returning to Delgado on the south shore to finish her surgical tech nursing classes. She loved working in the food industry being a cook at Mama D's in Abita Springs for two years and was currently a pastry chef at Autonomy's Bakery in Covington where she was so proud of her work, once making 1500 pastries for a business event. Cheyanne loved all types of music, going to concerts, painting, hiking, exploring, playing Clash of Clans, cooking and enjoying life with her friends. She was a caring, beautiful soul who made sure she was always there when a friend was in need. This world needs more people like Cheyanne, always having a kind word and hugs to share and making everyone feel special with her beautiful smile and hearty laughter. We are all blessed to have known her and she will be missed by so many people whose lives she has touched no matter how momentarily. Relatives and friends are invited to the Funeral Service at E.J. Fielding Funeral Home, 2260 W. 21st Avenue, Covington, LA 70433 on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 11:00 AM with visitation from 9:00 AM until service time. Please Share a Memory on the Tribute Wall at www.ejfieldingfh.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 29 to June 1, 2019