Chinh Nguyen Obituary
Chinh Nguyen passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at the age of 1973. She is survived by her husband, Nam Vo; children, Hung Vo, Lien Vo, Dung Vo, Net Vo, and Loan Vo; grandchildren, Giau Vo, Hieu Vo, McCoy Nguyen, Sally Vo, Karan Vo, Sophia Vo, Jennifer Tran, Serena Trinh, Sang Salus Benedikt Klaus, Nara Nguyen, and Gary Trinh. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to a service Friday, May 24, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m., and Sunday, May 26, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Garden of Memories Funeral Home, 4900 Airline Dr., Metairie, LA 70001. Interment will follow Sunday in Garden of Memories Cemetery. To express condolences, please visit www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 23 to May 25, 2019
