Chris Anthony Joseph departed this life on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at the age of 38. He was born in New Orleans, Louisiana on November 8, 1980, to Carolyn Joseph and Simroy Johnson. He attended Alfred Lawless High School. He was married to Clashell George. He was preceded in death by his late brother Leon Joseph, maternal grandparents, three uncles and one aunt. He leaves to cherish his memories his companion, Michell Strickland; two daughters, Mercedes Gibson and Passion Joseph; three sons, Chris Jr., Mason and Marlo Joseph; sisters, Catherine, Gaynell, and Shelita Joseph, Donna Joseph Myles, Phyllis, Ashley, Alexis and Natalie Scott; brothers, Ronald, Curtis and Christopher Joseph. He is also survived by one aunt, Ernestine Mason, and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Service at Duplain W. Rhodes Funeral Home, 3933 Washington Avenue, New Orleans, Louisiana on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 10:00 am, with visitation from 8:00 am to 10:00 am. Interment: Providence Memorial Park Cemetery in Metairie, Louisiana. Arrangements by D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home.