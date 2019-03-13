Chris Warren, age 61, rejoiced out of this world on Friday, March 1, 2019. He is preceded in death by his father, Edward Warren and brother, Roy Warren. Chris leaves to cherish his memories his 2 children, Crystal Smith and Joseph Warren; 6 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; mother, Leola Warren; 3 sisters, Ann Mickel (Billy), Patricia Warren Dyer (John), and Ava Warren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Relatives, friends of the family, Pastors and Members of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, First Pilgrim Baptist Chruch, and Greater St. John Baptist Church, and employees of Perez Moving Company are all invited to attend his Celebration of Life Services on Saturday, March 16, 2019, 10:00AM, at Professional Funeral Services, 1449 N. Claiborne Ave, NOLA with Rev Isaac Stewart officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00AM until the hour of service. Interment Providence Memorial Park. Services Entrusted to the Caring Staff of: Professional Funeral Services, "Celebrating Life" 1449 N. Claiborne Ave, New Orleans, LA 70116. 504-948-7447
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 13 to Mar. 16, 2019