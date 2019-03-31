Christian Dean Galley, our beloved son and brother, returned to his Heavenly home on March 21, 2019. Christian was born on October 21, 1999 and was one of four children. Christian lived in South Jordan, Utah in one neighborhood his entire life and was surrounded by friends and neighbors who knew and loved him. He graduated from Itineris Early College High School and was in his sophomore year at the University of Utah in the mechanical engineering program. Christian had a brilliant mind and could conceptualize complex tasks even as a young child. He played the violin, piano, and guitar and would compose his own music so no one could tell him he was playing it wrong. Christian was wise beyond his years, thoughtful, loving, caring, and had a wonderful sense of humor. He had a quick wit and would often interject one-liners that would leave everyone laughing. He enjoyed robotics, the game Magic, and driving his lime green Camaro. He also loved the outdoors, was an Eagle Scout and member of the Order of the Arrow. Life was never dull with Christian around and his desire to design and test his experiments including setting off rockets in the house, a homemade flame thrower, and explosions in the backyard. Christian was a wonderful son, brother, and friend. He is survived by his parents, Stephen S. and Lark Dean Galley; brother, Caleb Thurman (Diana); sisters, Skye and Victoria; grandparents David and Bevonne Crookston, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. It was a privilege to have Christian in our lives and we will always love him. He can now find peace with our Savior Jesus Christ, our Heavenly Father, and other loved ones who have preceded him in death including great grandparents Sidney C. and Beatrice Galley and Lowell and Delsa Campbell; grandparents, Sidney J. and Kathy Galley and Larry Dean. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a Funeral Mass in the Chapel at Mothe Funeral Homes, 2100 Westbank Expressway, Harvey, LA on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 1:00 pm. Visitation on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 6:00 pm until 8:30 pm and on Saturday morning from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm. Interment Westlawn Memorial Park, Gretna, LA. For directions and to sign the online guestbook please visit www.mothefunerals.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 31 to Apr. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary