Christian Gunner Rohr passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the age of 50. He was a native of New Orleans, LA and a resident of Jefferson, LA. Christian was a graduate of Archbishop Rummel High School and Nicholls State University. Beloved son of Joseph Adam Rohr, Jr. and the late Diane Chastant Rohr. Brother of Joseph A. Rohr, III (Catherine) and Thor W. Rohr (Karin). Uncle of Russel, Samantha and Kimberly Rohr. Grandson of the late Antoinette Dolce Chastant and Clarence A. Chastant and Cyrene Hicks Rohr and Joseph Adam Rohr, Sr. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Arrangements by L. A. Muhleisen & Son Funeral Home. Please share memories and condolences at www.muhleisen.com
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2019