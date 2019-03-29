The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
L.A. Muhleisen & Son Funeral Home
2607 Williams Blvd.
Kenner, LA 70062
(504) 466-8577
Resources
More Obituaries for Christian Rohr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christian Gunner Rohr

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Christian Gunner Rohr Obituary
Christian Gunner Rohr passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the age of 50. He was a native of New Orleans, LA and a resident of Jefferson, LA. Christian was a graduate of Archbishop Rummel High School and Nicholls State University. Beloved son of Joseph Adam Rohr, Jr. and the late Diane Chastant Rohr. Brother of Joseph A. Rohr, III (Catherine) and Thor W. Rohr (Karin). Uncle of Russel, Samantha and Kimberly Rohr. Grandson of the late Antoinette Dolce Chastant and Clarence A. Chastant and Cyrene Hicks Rohr and Joseph Adam Rohr, Sr. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Arrangements by L. A. Muhleisen & Son Funeral Home. Please share memories and condolences at www.muhleisen.com
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of L.A. Muhleisen & Son Funeral Home
Download Now